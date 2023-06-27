Nicole Scherzinger Engaged To Thom Evans: See The Romantic Proposal!

Wedding bells are ringing for Nicole Scherzinger!

The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman and “Masked Singer” judge is engaged to fiancé Thom Evans.

Nicole announced the happy news on Tuesday with a sweet peek at Thom’s romantic proposal, sharing side-by-side Instagram photos of the beachside moment. The singer, 44, appeared surprised and overjoyed in the pics, clasping her hands to her mouth in surprise as Thom got on bended knee.

“I said yes,” Nicole wrote in her caption alongside ring and heart emojis.

Thom echoed his bride’s happiness in a post of his own, adding, “My Ever After.”

Jason Momoa, Rebel Wilson, Naomi Campbell and Ashlee Simpson were among the famous friends to offer the future newlyweds well wishes in the comment section of their respective posts.

Nicole’s “Masked Singer” fam also sent congrats, with her fellow judge Robin Thicke chiming in to share solo excitement.

Nicole and the former rugby star, 38, have been linked for more than three years and reportedly met on the set of “X Factor: Celebrity” in 2019, when the pop star served on the judging panel and Thom appeared as a contestant.

Congrats to the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs.!

— Erin Biglow