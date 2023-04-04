Rebel Wilson Shares First Full Look At Baby Daughter Royce’s Face In Caribbean Vacation Video

Rebel Wilson and her little girl have something to smile about!

The “Pitch Perfect” star shared the first full look at nearly 5-month-old baby Royce’s face this week, posting on Instagram a stunning drone video from her Caribbean vacation.

In the clip, Rebel holds Royce facing toward the camera as she waves hello before the drone pans out and flies upward to reveal the island landscape. The Australian actress and fiancée Ramona Agruma have enjoyed an epic getaway with their little one and friends this week, from boating escapades to snorkeling.

Though baby Royce may not have been able to partake in the group’s more adventurous activities, she did enjoy a big beachside milestone. Rebel gave followers a peek at her daughter taking her first swim in the ocean as they wore matching pink bathing suits.

The 43-year-old welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022 and revealed the happy news in a lengthy Instagram message, sharing gratitude for her motherhood journey and the gestational carrier who helped bring Royce into the world.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making,” Rebel wrote of Royce, adding, “but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

— Erin Biglow