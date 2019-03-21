Nikki Bella Says Seeing John Cena With Another Woman Will ‘Kill’ Her

Nikki Bella isn’t done healing from her breakup with John Cena.

In a new clip from Sunday’s season 4 finale of “Total Bellas,” the WWE superstar is back in Napa Valley where memories of her relationship with John come flooding back.

“This is the first time I’ve been back in Napa since my big breakup and I just immediately get all those memories,” she said. “But, a part of me is like, ‘Ok Nicole, you have to make new memories.'”

But, the 35-year-old reality star admitted that her “grieving and healing process” has only just begun.

Her twin sister Brie asked how she would feel if she saw her ex with another woman.

“No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me,” Nikki responded.

“I still have a long way to go, but honestly I’m ready for a new me.”

The WWE power couple officially split during the summer of 2018, months after they called off their engagement in April.

On the season 4 premiere, Nikki broke down as she moved out of Cena’s house.

“I don’t even know how to get through it,” she said. “Moving my stuff out is just, it makes it closure.”

Through the heartbreak, Nikki is dating again and is ready to leave unresolved feelings in the past.

“I need to start living as if I don’t care who’s – whether it’s my ex or no one else – watching me and don’t be afraid to hurt their feelings,” she told Brie. “I just want to move forward.”