Nipsey Hussle Vigil Breaks Out In Riots

The memorial in honor of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle turned violent on Monday night after fans gathered outside the artist’s apparel store in Los Angeles.

Hundreds showed up to “The Marathon Clothing,” story where Nipsey was gunned down just one day earlier, but things took a turn for the worse when panic broke out and fans tried to flee. According to multiple reports, riots quickly ensued and patrons were trampled as they evacuated the scene.

One person was stabbed and many others sustained unknown injuries from the incident, according to multiple reports.

The LAFD said an alleged shooting call was made at the time of the vigil, but Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter that said there was no evidence of shots fired.

ABC7 reporter Veronica Miracle tweeted that a “HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the Nipsey Hussle memorial area” after people had heard “something break or a loud noise.”

A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/rVp84eNCYi — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019

We’re hearing multiple people are injured and at least three are stuck in the middle of this crowd, unable to get help. That’s why officers are trying to clear the area. Also, the entire city is now under a tactical alert. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/4uFjYpsfOO — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that men and women were on the scene “attempting to restore order” after the false report was made.

Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

“We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss. We are asking for everyone to follow the officer’s directions and disperse from the area,” the LAPD HQ tweeted.

Nipsey Hussle’s autopsy was completed on Monday and his death was confirmed a homicide. Police have identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as the primary suspect in the investigation.

WATCH: Drake, John Legend, Rihanna & More Stars Mourn The Loss Of Nipsey Hussle