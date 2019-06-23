Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Pays Tribute To Her Late Dad During School Graduation

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter is honoring his memory.

The rapper’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, paid tribute to her late father as she graduated from elementary school over the weekend.

During the graduation, the 10-year-old gave a short speech featuring shout-outs to the rapper and her mother, Tanisha Foster, as seen in a video posted on Instagram.

“I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” she said.

In one sweet photo from the ceremony, the newly-minted graduate was snapped smiling in her cap and gown alongside her aunt Samantha Smith and her half-brother Kross, whose mother is Lauren London.

“Baby girl is growing up,” Emani’s aunt captioned the snap.

Emani’s graduation took place just two months after Hussle was fatally shot.