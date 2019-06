Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Pays Tribute To Her Late Dad During School Graduation

Nipsey Hussleโ€™s daughter is honoring his memory.

The rapperโ€™s daughter, Emani Asghedom, paid tribute to her late father as she graduated from elementary school over the weekend.

During the graduation, the 10-year-old gave a short speech featuring shout-outs to the rapper and her mother, Tanisha Foster, as seen in a video posted on Instagram.

โ€œI want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,โ€ she said.

In one sweet photo from the ceremony, the newly-minted graduate was snapped smiling in her cap and gown alongside her aunt Samantha Smith and her half-brother Kross, whose mother is Lauren London.

โ€œBaby girl is growing up,โ€ Emaniโ€™s aunt captioned the snap.

Emaniโ€™s graduation took place just two months after Hussle was fatally shot.