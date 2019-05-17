Nipsey Hussle’s New Music Video Is A Tribute To Los Angeles & His Memory

WATCH: Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life: The Most Heartfelt Moments



Nearly two months after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Los Angeles clothing store Marathon, DJ Khaled released his final music video for their joint track “Higher” featuring John Legend.

The video opens with a verse from Nipsey talking about his grandmother’s struggle to get pregnant with his mother as he stands in a Los Angeles alleyway with DJ Khaled.

“Los Angeles love, kinda like Hussle and Boog,” he raps about his girlfriend Lauren London, whose nickname is Boogie.

“Mani turned ten, Kross turned two,” he continued in reference to his son with Lauren and his daughter from a previous relationship.

Throughout the video, we can hear John Legend carrying the chorus from a piano in the street.

“Keep taking me higher and higher. Don’t you know that the devil is a liar,” John sings.

Nipsey goes on to rap about the struggles he has faced growing up in inner city L.A., witnessing car chases, high crime rates, gangs and gun violence.

The video concludes with the message, “Rest in Paradise Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom.

On Wednesday, DJ Khaled announced on Instagram that the co-writers, producers, and label partners are donating “100% of all our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”

“The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” he wrote. “We miss you and will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues.”