Cardi B won the 2019 Grammy Award For Best Rap Album and she had the support of her husband, Offset, during the big moment! Despite their rocky romance road — including a pretty public split last year — it looks like Cardi B and Offset are back on the path to happiness and they showed their love for each other at the Grammys on Sunday!

Cardi looked visibly shocked when her name was called for her her album “The Invasion of Privacy” but Offset made sure to plant a big kiss on her and then kindly escort her up to the stage. He then joined her onstage in front of the entire audience — holding her hand and kissing her hand — as the world looked on.

Cardi told the audience that the nerves were definitely getting the best of her.

“Maybe I need to start smoking weed,” she joked to the crowd, before taking a much more emotional turn.

“I want to thank my daughter. I am not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter. When I found out I was pregnant, my album wasn’t complete,” Cardi shared. “We was like we have to get this album done so I can shoot these videos while I am still not showing.”

Cardi and Offset welcomed daughter Kulture in July, but the couple split not long after their daughter’s arrival after rumors surfaced that . But just last month, Cardi told reporters that she and Offset were trying to “work things out” and — it’s safe to say, things are definitely working.

“You husband, thank you,” Cardi said during her acceptance speech. “You said, we are going to have this baby and you’re doing to do this album.”

Aww, it’s good to see these two working it out for reals!

