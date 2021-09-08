Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Expecting First Child Together

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are having a baby!

The comedian confirmed the news on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday while reflecting on his whirlwind of a year.

“I packed a lot into this… Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, ” he said. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

Adding, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” he revealed.

The 39-year-old is feeling grateful for Olivia helping him get back on his feet and for their pregnancy journey, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he told Seth Meyers.

John and Olivia have been sparking romance speculation since May and have being spotted many times together throughout the summer. The news of their reported romance came just days after John announced he was getting a divorce from his wife of 6 years, Annamarie Tendler.

The couple have known each other for a couple years. In December, Olivia sent the 39-year-old comedian her online support after he entered rehab following a relapse in his decades-long journey with addiction.

“Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” Olivia, 40, tweeted at the time.

Congrats to the couple!

