Olivia Munn On Pregnancy With First Child: ‘I’m Feeling Really Good’

Pregnant Olivia Munn is already a proud mama – to her two dogs Chance and Frankie!

The “Gateway” actress, who is currently expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, told Access Daily’s Mario Lopez this week that her rescue pups have no idea that their family is growing.

“I’ve actually been really surprised. People tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things but they’ve been walking over my stomach. They don’t care. They have no idea what’s happening,” Olivia said.

The 41-year-old also gave an update on how she’s feeling as she prepares for motherhood.

“I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” Olivia shared. “There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

Mario, who waited to find out the sex of his three children, tried to encourage Olivia to do the same, and the actress revealed that she is keeping her options open for now. “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not but I’ll take that to heart. It’s a good surprise to find out; there’s very few surprises in life, Olivia said.

The mom-to-be has teamed up with Petco for their mental health initiative, which encourages pet owners to help their pups through any post-quarantine separation anxiety, and Olivia explained why the cause is so meaningful to her.

“It’s really important right now that we call, try to do what we can to make that transition for them as calm and relaxing as possible, there’s a lot of separation anxiety and social anxiety that dogs can get during this huge change,” she said.

Adding, “I’ve been working with Petco to help get out of the word about their mental health initiative and it’s free for everybody until September. They give you such great tips on how to be aware of what is causing your dog anxiety, how to notice the signs of anxiety and how to transition them to a post-pandemic world.”

