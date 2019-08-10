Oops! Caitlyn Jenner Uses Photo Of Kendall Jenner On Birthday Post For Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday didn’t go off without a hitch.

While the skin care mogul has been relaxing in Italy with boyfriend Travis Scott, her loved ones have been flooding Instagram with happy birthday wishes.

Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner was one of the first to chime in, sharing a slideshow of four father-daughter photos.

“Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today. Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner,” she wrote.

While the sentiment was sweet, followers were quick to notice that at least one of the childhood photos was of Caitlyn’s daughter Kendall, not Kylie.

The “I Am Cait” star quickly deleted the post, but not before fans and reporters captured screenshots of the gaffe on Twitter.

Caitlyn soon shared a new post for Kylie’s big day – this time including both her and Kendall in the accompanying photos.

“Happy birthday @kyliejenner,” her caption simply read.

Happy birthday @kyliejenner

Other members of the KarJenner clan also celebrated Kylie’s big day on Instagram.

Kendall shared a series of sisterly throwbacks on her Instagram Stories, going from their ballerina days to their twinning looks at the 2019 Met Gala.

“Happy birthday tiny!!!” the model typed atop one photo.

Kris Jenner also paid tribute to her youngest daughter on her big 2-2.

“It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an [sic] beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy…. watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone,” Kris wrote in part.

Kim Kardashian also reflected on Kylie’s “old soul” in her own Instagram post.

“When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe,” she wrote. “You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all.”

