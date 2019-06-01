Orlando Bloom Sings Katy Perry’s ‘Never Really Over’ And Hits All The High Notes!

Orlando Bloom officially wins the supportive fiancé award! Katy Perry dropped her new breakup bop “Never Really Over” on Friday and while she was out promoting her new hit, she had an important person by her side – her future hubby, Orlando.

The duo were riding in a car when Katy’s song came on and Orlando couldn’t help himself! He began singing right along to Katy’s jam and really slayed the high notes.

Katy was clearly impressed as she laughed at her main squeeze. Orlando then turned to camera and joked, “It’s never over, baby.”

Aww – these two have the sweetest love. Katy clearly loves having the “Lord of the Rings” star by her side during her promo tour.

She dished during a radio spot all about the sweet way that Orlando popped the question and compared the dreamy proposal to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s. Check it out in the video above!

