Oscars 2023: Inside The Star-Studded Rehearsals Before Hollywood’s Biggest Night

Access Hollywood got an exclusive sneak peek at the rehearsals for the 95th Academy Awards on Saturday, where anticipation took over the Dolby Theatre as A-list presenters and performers got their routines on lock ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night.

Taking you behind the scenes of #Oscars rehearsals!

Our insider reports that “Creed 3” star Jonathan Majors got big cheers every time he went through his segment, and had such a natural delivery alongside fellow powerhouse Michael B. Jordan that it was impossible to tell he was reading from a teleprompter.

Mindy Kaling opted for comfy casual in a red sweatshirt and baggy jeans while nailing down her cue, and Kate Hudson went glam in a black, curve-hugging dress and sky-high silver platform heels. The “Glass Onion” star was also seen doing an impromptu dance on stage while sporting a big smile and wearing her hair in a high bun.

Andrew Garfield appeared to be in a great mood too, even chuckling after an initial stumble through his presentation which prompted his stage partner to tease, “maybe don’t do that!” before they laughed together.

Florence Pugh may have let out a joking grunt while opening her envelope, but her smooth British accent and powerful voice commanded attention!

Fellow Brit Hugh Grant, meanwhile, got a big laugh after dropping a witty punchline.

Andie MacDowell looked poised while rocking her natural grey curls and admitted she was nervous about mispronouncing names in her category.

And Oscar winner Halle Berry was as effortlessly stylish as ever in a bomber jacket and jeans with heels!

Other celebs on hand included John Cho and Halle Bailey.

The 95th Oscars, set to celebrate not only the best of the past year’s movies but also the art of filmmaking, will air live Sunday, March 12 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on ABC.