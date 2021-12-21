Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are taking their love to the ‘gram.

The “Summer House” star shared a photo on Monday all dolled up with the “Southern Charm” star on her Instagram grid for the first time.

The 29-year-old reality star wore a white gown with rhinestone adorned cut-outs while her man, who owns the “Sewing Down South” homeware stores wore a burgundy suit with a black bow tie and matching black dress pants. Craig was captured giving Paige a sweet kiss on her head as she smiles for the photo.

“Sew in love,” she captioned the sweet photo.

The couple who both appeared on “Winter House” together are expected to have their romance included on the upcoming season of “Summer House.”

Paige in November got honest about the struggle to keep their relationship private and why she hasn’t in the past shared photos of the couple on her Instagram grid.

“The No. 1 thing that’s really been pissing me off is people are like ‘Oh they’re just acting and they’re doing this as a PR stunt,’ ” she said in the Fall. “If that was true, I would straight Ben and Jen this s— and be posting it all over and I’d have the best captions to everything.”

“No one knew for six months that we were hanging out,” she continued, sharing that they only recently made their relationship official.