Paris Hilton Honors Nicole Richie With 42nd Birthday Tribute To Their Friendship

That’s hot! Paris Hilton is honoring one of her most famous friendships with a special tribute.

The heiress, 42, celebrated pal Nicole Richie’s birthday this week with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a carousel of past-and-present photos that chronicled their memories together from childhood on.

Nicole turned 42 on Sept. 21 and Paris penned a thoughtful message sharing her favorite qualities about the House of Harlow designer.

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am for our lifetime of friendship. 🥰 When I look back on my life, so many of my most memorable and special memories were with you. 🥹 No one makes me laugh the way you do, you are one of the most hilarious people on the planet. 🤣 You are so much fun to be around. 💗 You light up every room you walk into and have a heart of gold. 💖 So lucky to have you in my life! Can’t wait to make more memories together!” she wrote,

Fans loved reliving the pair’s best moments, from growing up together in Beverly Hills to posing at Hollywood events.

“Nicole and Paris kicked off the pop culture phenomenon for us,” one commenter raved.

The pals became household names with their 2000s reality series “The Simple Life,” which saw them live in in rural communities and work local jobs after being raised as wealthy socialites. Though the pair had a falling out during the show’s run they later reconnected and appear to be on good terms, with Nicole attending Paris’ 2021 wedding to Carter Reum.