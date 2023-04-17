Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shuts Down ‘Disrespectful’ Women Who ‘Get After’ NFL Superstar

Brittany Mahomes isn’t allowing any pass interference in her marriage.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got candid when asked about the women who “get after” the two-time Super Bowl champ, revealing in a recent Instagram Q&A that she pays them no mind – but it did take some practice.

“Lol it’s actually really sad how disrespectful some women are,” she wrote on Sunday. “But they are a waist [sic] of my time and not going to disturb my peace.”

The fitness influencer went on to admit that she wasn’t always so unbothered when it comes to the outside attention to her husband, but she has since learned to take the high road.

“I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed,” she admitted, sharing that she’s “now to a point where I could care less!”

Brittany and Patrick have been a united front since their teens. The former high school sweethearts, now 27, tied the knot in 2022 and share two children: daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 4 months.

The couple just celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary last month and Brittany reflected on the milestone with a romantic Instagram post, sharing a throwback photo from their Hawaii nuptials.

“One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do! 🙏🏼 Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go ☺️ You & Me forever,” she wrote in her caption, adding an infinity symbol emoji.

— Erin Biglow