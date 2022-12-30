Peta Murgatroyd Mourns Death Of Her Father: ‘I Will Miss You Until My Days Here Are Done’

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about the loss of her father.

The “Dancing with the Stars” took to Instagram on Thursday to share that her father Derek John Murgatroyd had passed away at 81.

In a moving tribute, she wrote, “To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side. Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will.”

“This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content, at sea where you were always meant to be,” Murgatroyd continued. “I know though that you will continue to ride with me until I see you again. I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done,” She captioned a photo of the duo smiling at each other while on a boat.

She continued, “I will hold the warmth of your hand in my heart forever,” added the New-Zealand born Australian. “Always your ‘darling baby girl’ as you would say. I love you until the 12th of never. Forever Daddy’s Girl.”

Peta is feeling the love from many of her famous friends and “DWTS” family.

Selma Blair commented, “Angel girl. I am so sorry. So sorry. And I love you. And he will never leave his girl really.”

Her former partner on “DWTS” Nick Viall, wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss Peta.”

Peta’s husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy commented with a single heart.

The couple have been through a lot this past year, Maksim was stuck in Ukraine when Russian invaded the country in February and the loss of their friend Kirstie Alley.

In August, the mom to 5-year-old Shia shared a heartbreaking update on her IVF journey. She took to Instagram to reveal that her recent IVF transfer did not work. “I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work. But going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn’t be right,” she wrote.

