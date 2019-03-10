Pete Davidson Addresses His Relationship With Kate Beckinsale On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Pete Davidson definitely wasn’t shy about his relationship with Kate Beckinsale on “Saturday Night Live!”

The 25-year-old comedian appeared on “Weekend Update” last night, where he joked about his new romance with the 45-year-old actress, specifically about their 20-year age difference.

Colin asked him, “Anything else going on? Not like a new girlfriend situation, Pete?”

Without flinching, Pete responded, “Oh yeah! Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this. So, if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere…”

The “Set It Up” actor went on to name about 20 other male celebs that have dated much younger women.

Clearly the age gap has not gotten in the way of the chemistry between these two!

The couple was recently spotted making out in the stands at a Rangers hockey game and had the internet shook.

Many memes came out of the PDA-filled moment when “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski was also photographed looking like the super bummed out third-wheel next to the couple.

The “Widow” actress commented back on one of the pics that jokingly suggested that she was choosing the “damaged” guy over a more stable option.

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” she teased.

We are hearing (and seeing) this couple loud and clear!