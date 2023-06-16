Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving 3 Months After Crashing Car Into Beverly Hills Home

Pete Davidson is facing new legal trouble.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum has been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving three months after allegedly crashing his car into a Beverly Hills, Calif., home with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in the passenger seat, Access Hollywood confirms.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed the charge on Friday and the comedian is due to be arraigned on July 27. Access has reached out to Pete’s team for further comment.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable,” a statement from the LA County DA’s office read.

On March 4, TMZ reported that Pete was behind the wheel when his car lost control, hit a fire hydrant and ultimately ran into a nearby residence. The “Bupkis” star and his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” castmate were said to be safe after the accident, and alcohol and drugs are reportedly not considered a factor.

Lt. Chris Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Access Hollywood at the time that a car did collide with a fire hydrant in the neighborhood around 11:00 p.m. and that an investigation was ongoing.

There were no injuries and no arrests had been made, Coulter told Access.

Pete and Chase first sparked romance rumors after being seen hand-in-hand at Universal Studios Hollywood in January. More recently, photographers spotted them kissing on vacation in Hawaii just days before the crash – it was their second trip to the Aloha State together.

Last month, Chase opened up about her and Pete’s romance in an interview with Nylon magazine and reflected on how they aim to stay as connected as they can amid frequent public attention.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred. … The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game,” she said.

— Erin Biglow