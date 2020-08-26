Pink Sends Loving Post-Surgery Well Wishes To Husband Carey Hart: ‘Let The Healing Begin’

Pink is happy to see her true love on the mend.

The music superstar offered loving well wishes to husband Carey Hart following his shoulder surgery on Wednesday, penning a message of support while assuring Instagram followers that his procedure couldn’t have gone better.

“My man baby. I love him so. Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin,” she wrote, captioning a photo of Carey resting in his hospital bed.

Pink added the hashtags #bionicman, #rotatorcuff and, teasingly, #nurseratchetwillseeyounow to her post, proving she’s kept a sense of humor throughout a likely stressful ordeal.

The 40-year-old didn’t elaborate further on Carey’s condition, but he’s kept fans informed with recent health updates on his Instagram page – and he also returned his wife’s romantic gesture with a few kind post-op words of his own.

“Surgery was a success!!! Thanks so much to my amazing wife and nurse, @pink. She is my rock when I’m banged up. Time to get on the mend,” Carey wrote on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, he admitted in another candid post that he was feeling nervous ahead of going under the knife but knew it was a necessary decision for the sake of his long-term well-being.

“And it begins…. drive through Covid test this morning, then off to pre-op. This one is gonna suck, but gonna put my head down and come out stronger on the back side! Rotator cuff repair 👎. Have a great week everyone,” he shared, captioning a masked selfie taken on the road.

Pink and her retired motocross star hubby are likely no strangers to injuries and the medical attention they often require. The couple is known for their athletic prowess both personally and professionally and they love staying active with their little ones. Less than two weeks before Carey’s surgery, Pink shared a video of him helping their son Jameson stay upright during a fun-looking wakeboarding ride.

