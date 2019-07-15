Pink Hits Back at Critics Over Kids Running In Holocaust Memorial

The parent police are coming for P!nk once again and she definitely isn’t here for it.

On Sunday, the “What About Us” singer took to Instagram to post a series of photos from her trip to Berlin including a shot of her two children, Willow, 8, and Jameson, 9, running through a Holocaust memorial.

After sharing the photo, commenters criticized the pic saying it was inappropriate for the children to be playing “hide and seek” in the sacred place.

The 39-year-old addressed the hatred in the caption saying, “For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mother’s family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgement to yourselves.”

Many of Pink’s fans and her good friend Selma Blair came to her defense in the comments.

“I love Berlin too. I love that what happened is not being forgotten,” Selma wrote. “I love this celebration of life. I love you.”

Another commenter helped point out that the architect of the memorial, said that “children playing there is a good thing and that it is no contrast to the place.”

The “So What” hitmaker also shared a photo of herself making cocktails behind the bar at the Panama restaurant and used the hashtag “#cocktailclasses.”

“It was an absolute pleasure having you behind our bar,” the official Panama restaurant Instagram commented on the post. “We look forward to the next time.”

The post of her children came as a bit of a surprise after the singer swore she wouldn’t be posting any more photos of them in fear of harsh critics.

Looks like she had a change of (Carey) Hart!