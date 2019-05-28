Selma Blair Thanks Her Soul Sister Pink!

WATCH: Selma Blair & Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrate Their 20+ Years Friendship At Disneyland
No one stans Pink more than Selma Blair!
The actress, 41, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a silly moment she had with her rockstar BFF.
“This picture was taken after the most dramatic stop drop and roll maneuver performed by yours truly. I was so startled to see @pink come up behind me (at her house, mind you) that my overactive startle reflex kicked in and I went flying,” she joked in an Instagram caption.
READ: Selma Blair Takes Fans Inside Her ‘Rough Day’ With Multiple Sclerosis: ‘I Feel Sick As All Hell’
The “Legally Blonde” star got sentimental about the “Walk Me Home” singer after admitting to the funny encounter.
“My inspiration and joy every day @pink I love you so much,” she wrote. “Thank you for loving life to the fullest.”
View this post on Instagram
This picture was taken after the most dramatic stop drop and roll maneuver performed by yours truly. I was so startled to see @pink 💓💓 come up behind me ( at her house , mind you) that my overactive startle reflex kicked in and I went flying. This happens to me. My kid thinks it is hysterical. My beloved friend… we had a good laugh too. My favorite. Fall, tackle , hug, laugh, repeat. Take a picture. #heaven. My inspiration for joy every day @pink I love you so much. #nobodydoesitbetter thank you for loving life to the fullest. #love love #pink #selma #keepsmegoing #hurts2bhuman 👻 we cried😂 best drop and roll around partner ever 🙌. I love you sister soul. #myoclonus
Selma also posted a sweet photo of Pink with her son Arthur Saint Bleick.
READ: Selma Blair Reminisces About Attending Pink’s ‘Incredible’ Concert Last Year With BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar!
“These two. Make me feel full of love and pride. A photo of them together again…priceless,” she said.
It looks like the “Cruel Intentions” alum also attended one of Kanye West’s famous church services over the holiday weekend!
She posted a video of the church choir performing and clapping to the gospel music.
Seems like Selma got in lots of musical healing this Memorial Day!
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.