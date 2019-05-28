Selma Blair Thanks Her Soul Sister Pink!

WATCH: Selma Blair & Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrate Their 20+ Years Friendship At Disneyland



No one stans Pink more than Selma Blair!

The actress, 41, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a silly moment she had with her rockstar BFF.

“This picture was taken after the most dramatic stop drop and roll maneuver performed by yours truly. I was so startled to see @pink come up behind me (at her house, mind you) that my overactive startle reflex kicked in and I went flying,” she joked in an Instagram caption.

The “Legally Blonde” star got sentimental about the “Walk Me Home” singer after admitting to the funny encounter.

“My inspiration and joy every day @pink I love you so much,” she wrote. “Thank you for loving life to the fullest.”

Selma also posted a sweet photo of Pink with her son Arthur Saint Bleick.

“These two. Make me feel full of love and pride. A photo of them together again…priceless,” she said.

It looks like the “Cruel Intentions” alum also attended one of Kanye West’s famous church services over the holiday weekend!

She posted a video of the church choir performing and clapping to the gospel music.

Seems like Selma got in lots of musical healing this Memorial Day!