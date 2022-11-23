Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Wears Unicorn Mask, Licks Ring Pop In Unique Baby Bump Photo Shoot

Behati Prinsloo is sharing a bold new look at her baby bump!

On Thursday, the pregnant Victoria’s Secret model – who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine – took to Instagram to a series of creative snaps from a new photo shoot with photographer Hugh Lippe.

In one shot, Behati confidently lounged back on a chair in a bump-baring teddy, thigh-high tights, platform combat boots and sunglasses.

In another photo, the soon-to-be mom of three closed her eyes and playfully licked a Ring Pop.

Another set of snaps showed Behati cradling her bump in a white tank top and underwear, a Burger King crown resting atop her head. She held a blue lollipop in her first picture and stuck her tongue out in the second, showing how the color had stained her tongue.

Then, in another photo, Behati posed on the ground in a unicorn mask, her bump on full display.

“Baby #3,” she captioned her posts.

Behati’s photo shoot comes less than three months after news broke that she and husband Adam Levine are expecting baby No. 3. The pair are already parents to Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Behati confirmed the baby news in September, sharing a window selfie of her baby bump in a colorful T-shirt and drawstring pants.

Just weeks after their pregnancy news, Adam was hit with cheating allegations. Social media model Sumner Stroh went viral on TikTok claiming she had had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman and alleging he had asked her to name his and Behati’s baby “Sumner.”

After her claims surfaced, Adam shared a statement on social media that read in part, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”