Pregnant Gigi Hadid Sweetly Kisses ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik In New Photo

Gigi Hadid is feeling the love!

The mom-to-be, who is due to welcome her first child next month, shared a romantic selfie with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The two locked lips on the couch, with Gigi resting a hand on his face.

In the caption, she proudly shouted out Zayn’s role as the father of her child.

“Baby daddy,” she wrote, adding a smiley face.

Gigi’s sweet post captured the hearts of her fans and friends, who filled her comment section with their support.

Kacey Musgraves, Hailey Bieber and Tan France all posted strings of excited emojis, while fellow supermodel Adriana Lima gushed, “Blessings to your new family my dear.”

Gigi’s Instagram photo with Zayn was the first she’s shared with the “Let Me” singer since confirming her pregnancy back in April.

Days before her announcement, she posted a handful of photos from her 25th birthday bash at home, which featured lots of bagels and a giant bagel-shaped cake whipped up by “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro.

In one snap from the special day, Zayn wrapped his arms around Gigi and her younger sister Bella Hadid as they held balloons. In another, he planted a kiss on his longtime love’s cheek as she closed her eyes, smiling.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” she wrote at the time. “Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!”

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future! I will never forget my 25th bday!”

Since going public with her pregnancy, Gigi has kept her journey largely private, giving fans few glimpses of her baby bump.

The fashionista explained that the main reason she’s been less public about her life change is to make room for other important narratives and voices on social media.

“I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more,” she said on a recent Instagram Live. “But like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.”

“A lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus. That was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that,” she added.

Still, Gigi assured fans that she wasn’t letting her pregnancy go by unphotographed.

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family,” she said. “It’s been really cute and exciting, and I’ve been trying to document it well, because I’ve heard a lot of people say, well, obviously, ‘Make sure that you don’t miss it.'”