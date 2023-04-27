Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Growing Bump While Beaming At Her Baby Shower

Lindsay Lohan has that mom-to-be glow! The pregnant actress showed off her growing bump in new photos from a baby shower with her family and friends.

Lindsay, 36, dropped the pics in an Instagram post on Thursday and shared thanks to all those offering love and support during this important chapter.

“Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊” she wrote in her caption.

The snaps include peeks at Linds smiling with sister Aliana Lohan and other party guests, including mom Dina Lohan and friend Juliet Angus. Lindsay wore a fitted orange tank dress for the festivities and also posed in a modern white skirt while beaming in the first shot.

Lindsay and husband Bader Shammas announced they were expecting in a joint instagram post in March, simply posting a photo of a baby onesie with the phrase “coming soon” printed on the front. The couple shared in their caption that they are “blessed and excited,” keeping further details including a due date under wraps for now.

The first-time parents have had a lot to celebrate lately! In addition to enjoying a lavish babymoon in Dubai after revealing Lindsay’s pregnancy, they also honored their 1-year wedding anniversary on April 9 with a sweet Instagram tribute to their relationship…

Fans have been thrilled to see the “Falling for Christmas” star thriving, and her loved ones clearly feel the same!

