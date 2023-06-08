Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Reveals ‘Freaky Friday’ Mom Jamie Lee Curtis’ Motherhood Advice

Lindsay Lohan is turning to her former movie mom for wisdom about first-time motherhood!

The pregnant “Mean Girls” alum is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas and revealed the advice her “Freaky Friday” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis had about balancing work and parenting.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,'” Lindsay told Allure for a new cover story published on Thursday.

Lindsay, 36, and Jamie Lee’s off-screen bond has stood the test of time 20 years after they teamed up for the Disney remake, which is reported to have a sequel on the way with both actresses reprising their roles.

Jamie Lee, 64, previously wished Lindsay well on her pregnancy journey in a heartfelt Instagram shoutout in April.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!” the Oscar winner wrote, captioning a photo series of Lindsay showing off her growing bump. “So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Lindsay and Bader announced they were expecting in a joint Instagram post weeks earlier, posting an image of a baby onesie with the phrase “coming soon” printed on the front. The newlyweds shared in their caption that they are “blessed and excited,” keeping further details including a due date under wraps for now.

The first-time parents have had a lot to celebrate lately! In addition to enjoying a lavish babymoon in Dubai after confirming that their family is expanding, they also honored their 1-year wedding anniversary on April 9 with a sweet Instagram tribute to their relationship.

And in May, Lindsay shared peeks at her festive baby shower which welcomed guests including Aliana and mom Dina Lohan.

Fans have been thrilled to see the “Falling for Christmas” star thriving, and her loved ones clearly feel the same!

— Erin Biglow