Press-On Nails Under $30, Because The Salon Is Expensive

If you’re tired of spending a big chunk of your paycheck at the nail salon, it’s time to switch to press-on nails. Unlike messy nail polish and damaging gel and acrylic nail removal at the salon, press-ons are easy to remove and apply, and they’re practically mess free!

Your average gel manicure can cost up to $60. We’ve found a wide selection of press-on nails for under $30 that won’t chip or break!

These press-on nails come in a rainbow of colors, finishes, designs, and nail lengths. They’re portable, and perfect for switching up your mani at music festivals or while you travel. Plus, think of all that time you’ll get back from not having to sit under that heat lamp, because you can create red carpet-worthy nails in minutes right from home!

Ready to upgrade your nails without costly gel x manicures or dip polish? Shop must-have press-on nails under $30 from Quickies, Kiss, and press-on gel nails from Cololab, below.

