Prince George’s Latest Obsession Is Totally Relatable

Just because some day Prince George could be the King of England doesn’t mean he’s not like any other 6-year-old boy. Kate Middleton and Prince William surprised nursing home residents in Wales this week as guest Bingo callers via Zoom, and during their surprise appearance, Kate let slip PG’s totally relatable obsession.

Creepy, crawly things!

RELATED: Kate Middleton & Queen, Prince Charles & More Royal Family Members Thank Nurses

“George would like this one — five and five, snake’s alive,” Kate said as she called the number 55 and held up the ball to the camera, hinting that Prince George has taken a keen interest in snakes and things that slither.

Kate and Will did bingo like champs, calling out each number along with the traditional Bingo nickname and the silly rhyme that goes with it.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no strangers to letting some fun facts about their cute kiddos slip out during their various appearances. Prince William has previously shared that George likes “playing on tractors” and last year he also shared that George was really enjoying his ballet classes at school.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Dua Lipa For Special Cause!

As for Princess Charlotte, she loves to perform and can be seen doing cartwheels regularly the parents once shared. And she also likes unicorns!

PHOTOS: Princess Charlotte and Prince George Look Super Cute Going Back To School – See All The Pics!