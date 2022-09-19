Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hold Hands, As Meghan Wipes Tear At Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are here to support each other.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gently held hands, in a very private moment of support for one another following Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The couple had very little opportunity to comfort each other as they arrived separately at the Queen’s funeral, with Harry joining other close relatives of the family and Meghan joining in a separate car with the Countess of Wessex.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The private moment was also followed by Meghan wiping away a tear from her eyes. The couple, who were seated in the second row, at the royal funeral are well-known for holding hands at state and royal events. Their gentle PDA is often seen in contrast to Kate Middleton and Prince William, who rarely show affection on official visits.

However, this week broke from tradition. Kate was seen comforting an emotional Prince William as they viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth.

She was also seen comforting her daughter, Princess Charlotte at the funeral. Charlotte broke into sobs as she exited the funeral and Kate was seen holding her daughter.

