Prince Harry Arrives In UK Ahead of Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Harry has reportedly returned to the UK for an event that is near and dear to his heart.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William will attend the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Prince Harry has arrived early from California, as it’s expected that he will need to quarantine.

The brothers commissioned the statue together but had to scale back the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the DailyMail. Close members of Princess Diana and royal family members will most likely attend the unveiling. After a rocky relationship over the past few years, many royal fans are hopeful that the upcoming statue reveal will help the brothers reconcile.

“The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” Kensington Palace previously said about the upcoming statue.

Prince Harry was last in the UK in April for Prince Philip’s funeral and his return is the first time he has left his family to go overseas since the birth of his daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announce the happy news of their daughters arrival in a statement in early June.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement began.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

The announcement went on to reveal the heartwarming royal inspiration behind Lili’s first and middle names.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. … The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the statement concluded.

The couple also shared kind words in a message on their Archewell website, expressing love and gratitude for their new addition and those who have sent good tidings.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the note read.

Lili joins 2-year-old big brother Archie, who was born shortly before Meghan and Harry’s 1-year wedding anniversary.

