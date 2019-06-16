Prince Harry Cuddles Baby Archie In Adorable New Photo To Celebrate His First Father’s Day

Hold on tight, Archie! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the perfect time to share a new photo of their infant son.

The royal couple celebrated Harry’s first Father’s Day on Sunday with a swoon-worthy look at baby Archie Harrison adorably clutching onto his dad’s finger.

The black-and-white snap (a favorite aesthetic for the duke and duchess) keeps the little one’s face partially obscured, but his eyes are on full display and aimed directly at the camera. Archie looks perfectly cozy placing his tiny hand over Harry’s as the prince gently cradles him.

“Happy Father’s Day!” the Instagram caption reads. “And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The adorable post marks the first new look at parenthood for Harry and Meghan since the duchess’ first Mother’s Day in May. Archie wasn’t even a week old at the time, and followers got a cute peek at Meghan cupping his bare feet.

The proud parents introduced their bundle of joy in a photo call on May 8, just two days after Meghan gave birth. The 37-year-old made her first postpartum appearance at an official royal event alongside Harry at Trooping the Colour earlier this month.

Fans who may have been disappointed that Archie wasn’t present will just have to be patient.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis, was only seven weeks old at last year’s event but made his debut as a 1-year-old this time around. Eagle-eyed onlookers might have also noticed a subtle connection to his uncle.

Louis’ outfit of a white shirt and blue shorts was similar to what a then-toddler Harry wore to Trooping the Colour in 1986.

