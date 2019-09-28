Prince Harry Meets President Of Angola After Emotional Visit To Mine Fields Princess Diana Once Walked Through

It’s been an emotional and important visit for Prince Harry in Angola this week as part of his royal tour of Africa with wife Meghan Markle and their son, Archie.

Prince Harry embarked on a solo journey to Angola, while Meghan stayed behind in South Africa, in order to walk through the same minefields that his mother once did. During his visit to Angola, Prince Harry also made time to meet with met President João Lourenço, in order to thank him for the warm welcome during his visit.

In a photo shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, Prince Harry is seen smiling as he meets the President.

“Continuing his visit in Angola, The Duke of Sussex met President João Lourenço this morning to thank him for the incredibly warm welcome in his country,” the statement read. “The trip to Angola has been very important to The Duke, allowing him to see the impact his mother has had, and also highlight issues that are so important to him, especially continuing her work to rid the world of land mines.”

Prince Harry was almost overcome with emotion during his visit to the land mine fields, where Princess Diana once walked through. Her historic walk is what led to the mine fields being removed and restored to their original beauty.

“It is incredibly emotional to be here and follow in the footsteps of my mother. It is also crazy to think that, if 20 years ago she hadn’t done what she did that this maybe this would still be a minefield. To be able to see that this is a thriving community, it’s amazing,” Prince Harry said in a video.

Prince Harry also made an important visit to the hospital where Princess Diana once helped victims of mine-related incidents and re-named the hospital in his mother’s honor.

Princess Diana first visited Angola in 1997.

