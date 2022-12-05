Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Paparazzi Fears In New Explosive Netflix Series Trailer: ‘It’s a Dirty Game’

“No one knows the full truth, we know the full truth,” Prince Harry teases in the new sneak peek of “Harry & Meghan,” the upcoming explosive series which seems to be filled with drama.

On Monday, in a Tweet posted by Netflix they announced that the release date is just 3 days away. Volume I will be released on December 8 and volume II will be coming out on December 16.

In the trailer, the upcoming special will focus on the couple’s struggle with the paparazzi and media attention they faced as senior working members of the royal family before stepping down in January 2020.

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go…’What on earth happened?’” Prince Harry says in the trailer alluding to what changed after he and Meghan tied the knot. Adding, “Everything changed. There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

Volume II: December 15



The Duke of Sussex compares the media scrutiny that his mother, Princess Diana, faced with Meghan’s experience as a royal, “It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”

Meghan said in the trailer, “I realized, they’re never going to protect you.”

“I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Prince Harry adds.

The newly released video is a drastic change to their first trailer which focused on sharing intimate never-before-seen personal photos of the couple.

The images shared in the first trailer show the Sussexes during various moment of their lives from their romance to stepping down as senior members of the royal family and paving a new life for themselves in California.

The trailer includes snapshots of the couple which include Meghan cradling her baby bump, the couple looking so in love together and Harry playing the guitar.

“No one sees what is happening behind closed doors,” Harry can be heard saying to explain why they chose to create the docuseries.

Meghan says in the trailer, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” She is also seen in a snapshot of the trailer breaking down in tears.

In the teaser video, Harry also opened up about protecting his family which includes the couple’s two children Archie and Lilibet.