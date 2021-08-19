Prince Harry Reveals That He’s Donating $1.5M From His Memoir During Surprise Appearance At Charity Polo Cup

Prince Harry is making a big announcement, for a good cause!

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a Charity Polo match benefitting Sentebale on Thursday in Aspen, Colorado.

Along with contributing his time, Harry made a personal pledge to donate a portion of the proceeds from his upcoming memoir. The British royal agreed to commit $1.5 million to the non-profit.

“This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” Prince Harry said.

Sentable, which was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, hosted the ISPS Handa Polo Cup to raise funds for its core mission.

The organization supports vulnerable children in Southern Africa who are impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, face extreme poverty and inequality and now COVID-19.

“The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission, and I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need,” The Duke said.

Harry got back in the saddle for the match, playing on Team Sentebale, with Argentine polo player and Sentebale Ambassador, Nacho Figueras, serving as the team captain.

The Duke remains an avid supporter of Sentebale.

“Our refocussed mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future,” he said.

The match was not a large-scale public event, as it had been in previous years due to the pandemic, and The Duchess of Sussex was not believed to be in attendance. Nevertheless, Harry made his gratitude for the ongoing support in the community known.

“We are incredibly grateful to our gracious hosts in Aspen, to ISPS Handa and the many other sponsors, and to everyone involved in making this year’s match not only possible—but most importantly, as safe as possible for the protection of donors, players, staff, and the entire community,” he shared.

