Prince Harry Spends World Mental Health Day In Sentimental Town For Him And Meghan Markle

Prince Harry spent World Mental Health Day in a town that has a special meaning to his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex visited Nottingham on Thursday, a town that is sentimental to the royals. The couple first went on their official outing in public right after they were engaged in November 2017. Before moving to Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan lived in Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage. The London suburb is even more special to the couple because it’s also where Harry asked Meghan to be his wife.

The 35-year-old started his day joining students for a session with EPIC Partners Nuture at Nottingham Academy, where they discussed mental and emotional health. This wasn’t Harry’s first time visiting this school, he has spent time with students in the past with his wife. He even reconnected with some of the students he met last time.

Harry joined in on a school assembly and shook paws with Barney, the organization’s resident therapy dog.

Following the academy, Harry headed to Community Recording Studio, a charity that gives people an opportunity to learn about film and music on professional equipment. He was treated to a performance of “hip hopera” and listened to people share some of their personal experiences.

Prince Harry teamed up with Ed Sheeran for World Mental Health Day for a cheeky video that was posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram page in honor of the special day. The two sat at a coffee table to discuss ‘the issue.’ “This for me is a subject and a conversation that’s just not talked about enough. I think people all over the world are really suffering,” Harry explains to Ed.

Ed agrees, and informs Harry that he has written a song to shine a light on this issue. “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us,” the singer said, which prompted a quizzical eyebrow raise from the Prince. “I just feel like it’s time that we stood up and said, you know, we’re not gonna take this anymore. We are ginger and we are going to fight.”

After a brief pause from the Prince, he tries to clear up the confusion. “This may be a miscommunication, but this is about World Mental Health Day.”

The tongue-in-cheek video then takes a more somber turn, with Ed and Prince Harry sharing a couch together. “Look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence,” Harry says. “We’re all in this together.”

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, aimed at raising awareness for mental health issues around the globe.

