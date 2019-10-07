Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Team Up With Prince William and Kate Middleton For Powerful Video

The royal squad are back together again, this time it’s for a good cause.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton have teamed up to narrate a new Public Service Announcement for mental health awareness.

Following the split of the charity once shared by both royal couples, they’re all getting behind the Public Health England’s Every Mind Matter program which will be airing the PSA on television in the U.K. The royals recently separated their charitable partnership to pursue their interests separately. The Cambridges’ stayed with their original charity and changed their name while the Sussexes’ created a new organization.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported Every Mind Matters by voicing this special film,” said a post on a Kensington Royal Instagram.

The royals each take turns voicing the 3-minute clip which also features Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson and “Great British Bake Off” winner Nadiya Hussain. The piece was also written by Richard Curtis, the director of “Love Actually,” creator of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and co-writer of “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”

Kate Middleton met with Richard in September at Kensington Palace reportedly for a mental health project and at the time, limited details were available, according to the DailyMail. So it seems that this PSA may have been the secret project they were working on.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently returned from their 10-day African tour. “They witnessed the great partnership between the UK and Africa, met local community groups, leaders, and youth and elders, who all imparted knowledge and inspiration,” a post read on the Royal Sussex Instagram page. The couple also accomplished quite a bit, from launching new environmental projects and education initiatives to honoring the legacy of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. And of course, baby Archie made a very memorable impression on Archbishop Desmond Tutu!

