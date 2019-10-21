Prince Harry Spotted Preciously Rocking Baby Archie In The Background Of Meghan Markle’s Interview

The much-awaited ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” debuted in the U.K. on Sunday and revealed personal insights from the royal couple’s first-ever tour of Southern Africa. The special examines aspects of the new couple’s life together, from how they deal with intense media scrutiny to what charities are closest to their hearts.

But one moment in particular has resonated with fans—and it wasn’t even supposed to be caught on camera!

Both Harry and Meghan gave one-on-one interviews to ITV’s Tom Bradby. In one scene, Megan speaks to Tom about the “optimism” of South Africa. But eagle-eyed royal fans couldn’t help but get distracted by proud dad Harry cuddling baby Archie in the background!

The proud papa and his 5-month-old baby boy can be seen in a reflection in the window just above Meghan’s shoulder. Harry seems to be bouncing and comforting the tot, trying to get him to go to sleep, seemingly unaware that the whole adorable moment was being caught on camera.

Many fans took to social media to profess their love for the ultra-sweet candid moment. “Meghan is saying something important but I can’t keep my eyes off the duo in the left side corner…..Harry and Archie,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Meghan is saying something important but I can’t keep my eyes off the duo in the left side corner…..Harry and Archie 😍#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/eEh9d1Aoib — Aly Brendan (@AlyBrendan) October 20, 2019

And that wasn’t the only sweet father-son moment in the documentary! Baby Archie completed his first official royal engagement while on the tour with his parents, joining them for a tea party where he met Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

In previously unseen footage, baby Archie giggles as he is introduced to the Archbishop. “I think he knows exactly what’s going on,” Harry can be heard saying, before reaching over to wipe some drool off of his baby’s face.

The documentary will air in the U.S. on ABC on Oct. 23 at 10:00 P.M. EST.