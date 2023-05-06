Prince Louis Makes Funny Faces As Princess Charlotte Waves On Balcony With Family During King Charles Coronation

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all smiles as they adorably waved to the masses from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The young royals joined their parents, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their grandparents, King Charles and Queen Camila, during the historic moment as the King greeted the crowds who came to celebrate his coronation.



Princess Charlotte looked so grown up as she said hello to the public and Louis hilariously played with the tapestry in front of him.

5-year-old Louis made headlines for his precious reaction to being on the balcony during the Queen’s platinum jubilee last summer and although he was a bit more poised this time around, it did seem his mother, Kate Middleton might have had to remind him of his manners at one point.

The Princess of Wales seemed to bend down and say “stop it” to her youngest son while the family waited for the military personnel to conduct a Coronation flypast.

The balcony of Buckingham Palace is one of the most well-known landmarks in the world.

The Royal balcony appearance on record took place in 1851, at the time Queen Victoria stepped out to greet crowds during celebrations for the opening of the Great Exhibition.

Since then, Royal Balcony appearances have marked many occasions from Royal Weddings and Jubilees to coronations.