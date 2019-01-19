The Duke of Edinburgh is back behind the wheel!

Prince Philip was spotted driving on Saturday in new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, just two days after he was involved in a car accident.

The 97-year-old successfully took and passed an eyesight test on Saturday, a standard police procedure to investigate road collisions like the Prince was involved in, a source confirms.

Buckingham Palace isn’t commenting on the photos.

The Prince’s Land Rover was overturned and the two women in the other vehicle had scratches and cuts, per local authorities.

The Duke was later taken to a hospital to be checked out.

“On Doctor’s advice, The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn this morning for a precautionary check-up. This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern. The Duke has returned to Sandringham,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday.

Norfolk police also spoke out after the crash, clarifying what happened.

“Officers were called to the A149 shortly before 3pm after two cars, a Land Rover and a Kia, were involved in a collision at the junction of the B1439. The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee while the passenger, a 45-year-old woman, sustained a broken wrist,” Norfolk Police said in a statement.

“Both casualties were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and were discharged last night. Police can also confirm a nine-month-old baby boy was in the Kia at the time of the incident and was uninjured. The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured,” the statement concluded.

— Stephanie Swaim