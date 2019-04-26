Prince William Visits The Site Of The Terrorist Attack In Christchurch

On Friday, Prince William visited a mosque in New Zealand where 42 people were killed in March in a tragic terrorist attack.

Accompanied by New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, the Duke of Cambridge met with families, first responders, and leaders of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch.

“The message from Christchurch and the message from Al Noor and Linwood mosques could not be more clear – the global ideology of hate will fail to divide us,” he said in a speech.

“You showed the way we must respond to hate with love,” he added. “You showed that when a particular community is targeted with hate and violence, simple acts like wearing a headscarf or broadcasting the call to prayer can reassure those who have reason to be afraid.”

Along his two-day visit, William also visited with the brave survivors of the shootings, including 5-year-old Alen Alsati, who is being treated at the Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.

Alen sweetly asked the Duke if he had a daughter, in which he responded, “Yeah, she’s called Charlotte…she’s about the same age as you.”

As he concludes his trip, the official Kensington Royal Instagram account shared William’s final sentiment to the people of Christchurch.

“I stand with you in gratitude for what you have taught the world these past weeks,” he said.

“I stand with you in optimism about the future of this great city,” he continued. “I stand with you in grief for those we have lost and with support of those who survived. And I stand with you in firm belief that the forces of love will always prevail over the forces of hate.”