Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Small Ceremony At Windsor Castle

Princess Beatrice has tied in the knot with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

The couple got married surrounded by their close family and friends in a secret ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed to the BBC.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip along with 20 other guests attended the nuptials while following the government’s current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, according to published reports.

Their reception is reportedly set to be held at the Royal Lodge, where Princess Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson has been living during quarantine. A photo of the newlyweds is expected to be released on Saturday.

One of Beatrice’s friends reportedly told “The Sun,” “A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus.”

Adding, “They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity.”

The 31-year-old royal and Italian property developer had to cancel their planned May 29th wedding due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. They’re initial wedding plans included a ceremony at the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace with a Buckingham Palace garden reception hosted by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The couple’s wedding plans were expected to be a low-key affair following Princess Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew stepping down from royal duties after being linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein.