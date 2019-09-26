Who Is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice’s Fiance?

Princess Beatrice will be tying the knot with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi just shy of a year after the couple started dating.

But who is her husband-to-be?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a reported multi-millionaire property tycoon who was engaged to the mother of his two-year-old son Christopher just last year.

Edoardo and architect Dara Huang share custody of their son who is known as Wolfie. The parents reportedly continued living together in London following their sudden split. His ex-fiancé hasn’t weighed in on the engagement to Beatrice just yet. Instead, she’s been sharing Instagram photos of her business trip.

Beatrice and Edoardo have known each other for years as family friends but only started dating after attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding together in October 2018. The couple made their public debut at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala and were spotted holding hands in New York City shortly after.

Edoardo’s stepfather, Christopher Shale, 56, died of natural causes at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2011. He was a friend of Beatrice’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the family attended his funeral.

The husband-to-be’s mom, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi was remarried and in 2016 was the recipient of the royal MBE Award by David Cameron.

But he’s not looking for wealth in his bride-to-be, Edoardo has found success on his own.

He co-founded Cricket Builds Hope, which is inspired by his late father. The Rwandan organization teaches people how to play cricket. His father founded the Rwanda Cricket Stadium Foundation that built the country’s first grass cricket ground.

The 34-year-old found his wealth in real estate by founding Banda in 2007. He remains the CEO of the company that specializes in finding and developing homes for its clients.