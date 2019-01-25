A “Princess Diaries 3”?!? SHUT. UP.

Anne Hathaway dropped the most exciting news that shook us all the way to Genovia and back – a “Princess Diaries 3” is officially in the works!

While chatting with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” Miss Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi shared the (amazing) news.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she said.

Anne, who will reportedly star in the “Witches” remake, also assured us that our favorite royal grandmother is here for the trilogy!

“I want to do it, Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” she said.

We can speak for all “Princess Diaries” fans when we say, we can’t wait to see this one come back to the big screen, but she may have some pretty big glass slippers to fill when it comes to the plot.

We need to know that Mia and Nicholas (Chris Pine) are still going strong, and maybe even starting a family!

Also, more mattress surfing is a must.

Will best friend Lilly Moscovitz make an appearance? And will she have found love with the royal jester that complimented her by saying “the prettiest girl is riding in the ‘stang?”

And how about fat Louie? Will he be caught up in any royal catfights?

Rest assured, Anne and the rest of the cast and crew won’t do it unless it’s done right.

“It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it,” she said.

Until then, we are going to catch this news like a falling star, put it in our pocket, and save it for a rainy day.

