Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Expecting First Child Together

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are going to be parents, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the statement by Buckingham Palace read.

Princess Eugenie shared two sweet photos for the announcement on Instagram captioned with, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…”

View this post on Instagram

Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on

The post included an adorable snapshot of the couple holding a pair of fuzzy slippers and another photo of the parents-to-be beaming with joy but no word yet on the sex of the baby.

The baby will be the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Fergie couldn’t contain her excitement and gushed about the news telling Hello!, “Soon to be Granny and Granddad are absolutely overjoyed!”

The couple’s baby will be 11th in the order of succession to the throne and the Queen’s and the Duke of Edinburgh’s ninth great-grandchild. When the baby arrives, The Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward will move down a into 12th place.

The royal couple tied the knot on October 12th, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with many royal and celebrity guests. It was at their wedding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced to their family that they were expecting baby Archie.

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding: All The Pics!

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank’s Royal Wedding: All The Pics!

View Gallery

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.