Princess Eugenie Announces Arrival Of Baby No. 2 & Shares His Name That Pays Tribute To 3 Grandfathers

The royal family is celebrating an adorable new addition! Princess Eugenie is officially a mom of two.

Eugenie, 33, announced the arrival of her and husband Jack Brooksbank’s second son on Monday, revealing the little one’s name, birth date and measurements in a pair of adorable Instagram photos.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she wrote, captioning pics of baby Ernest resting in his bassinet as her and Jack’s older child, 2-year-old August, sweetly rests his hand on the newborn.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already,” Eugenie continued, adding a string of red and blue heart emojis.

Buckingham Palace also gave Ernest a warm public welcome, sharing in a statement that Eugenie and Jack “are delighted” over their bundle of joy’s “safe arrival.”

Ernest is the first royal baby born since Queen Elizabeth’s death last September. He is 13th in line to the British throne after August.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in 2018 and she announced her latest pregnancy in January with a heartwarming IG pic of August kissing her growing belly.

Congrats to the happy new foursome!

— Erin Biglow