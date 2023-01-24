Princess Eugenie Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Princess Eugenie’s family with husband Jack Brooksbank is growing!

“Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.” The statement continued.

It hasn’t been revealed whether she is having a boy or a girl but she is expected to give birth in a few months.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson gave birth to her first son, August, in February 2021 at London’s Portland Hospital. Her son, August is 13th in line to the throne.

The proud mom shared a photo on Instagram of her son kissing her belly while outside and captioned the sweet photo, writing, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The Princess wore a custom wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and chose to don a borrowed Grenville Emerald tiara instead of the traditional veil.

In September, Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice remembered their beloved late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Eugenie took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the late monarch, which jointly written by her and her older sister. It read in part, “Our dearest Grannie, We’ve not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie. We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.”