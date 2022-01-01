Princess Eugenie Shares First Photo From Baby August’s Christening In 2021 Lookback

Princess Eugenie is sharing the first peek at one of her baby boy’s big 2021 milestones!

On New Year’s Day, the Princess of York posted a series of family snapshots from her past year, featuring her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 10-month-old son August.

One of the photos was a never-before-seen snap from August’s royal christening, which was held in November. Eugenie can be seen gazing down at her son, who is wearing the royal family’s heirloom christening gown.

Other pictures showed Jack holding his son as a newborn and Eugenie taking the little one out on walks.

Eugenie also included a glimpse at the first footprints of her niece Sienna Elizabeth, who her sister Princess Beatrice welcomed in September.

In addition of all of the joyful memories, the 31-year-old added in a years-old photo of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her late grandfather Prince Philip, who died this past April ahead of his 100th birthday.

In her caption, the royal referenced the joys and sorrows that 2021 brought her extended family.

“Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts,” she wrote.

Eugenie wasn’t the only royal to take to Instagram to mark the start of 2022. Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared a year-end message on their own account, featuring a photo of them taken on their way to the “No Time To Die” world premiere this past fall.

“Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!” they captioned the shot.