Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents!

The actress and Jonas Brother shared the happy news in a statement posted on both of their Instagram pages on Friday, that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Sources tell Access Hollywood that the couple welcomed a baby girl. TMZ reports that the baby was born on Saturday in a Southern California hospital, sources tell TMZ. They were also spotted near San Diego at a dog beach a day before the baby was born.

The actress recently opened up about having kids with her pop star husband, telling Vanity Fair for its February cover story that she and Nick definitely have babies on the brain…but, that doesn’t mean they’ve set a deadline.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By god’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she told the magazine.

Priyanka went on to joke that her and nick’s busy schedules aren’t keeping them from “practicing” and when asked if they’re prepared to slow down their careers for parenthood, the 39-year-old said they’re definitely on the same page when it comes to shifting priorities when needed.

The “Matrix Resurrections” star and the 29-year-old musician have long been candid about the challenge of balancing personal and professional commitments, especially when their work schedules force them apart for months at a time.

The coupled tied the knot with an over-the-top wedding ceremony that spanned over several days in 2018.