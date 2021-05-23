Priyanka Chopra Says ‘I Love You So Much’ And Calls Nick Jonas Inspiration After He Hosts BBMAs!

Priyanka Chopra is showering her hubby with love after a successful turn of hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday!

Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram where Nick is giving her a kiss on the head and she’s hugging his wait. And she shared a loving caption about her longtime love.

“Husband appreciation post😍. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much,” Priyanka captioned the snap.

Nick replied to Priyanka’s sweet photo and caption with a couple emojis and then also wrote back, “I love you more.”

Nick wowed as the host of the award show on Sunday and also closed out the show with his brothers, Nick and Kevin and they performed a slew of their hits. They also reminded the audience that they’re going to head out on tour this summer with their “Remember This” tour.

It’s safe to say we know one person who will be front row at the tour – Priyanka!