Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas Wow With The Jonas Brothers At 2020 Grammys

The Jonas Brothers are at the Grammys, and despite the night being all about their musical achievements, their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were the real scene stealers.

Priyanka turned heads as she stepped out in a plunging white gown with blush fringe sleeves from Ralph and Russo. The long train also featured intricate floral embroidery. While Priyanka was a definite knockout, she couldn’t seem to take her eyes off her hubby, Nick. He was looking equally incredible in a gold suit with matching gold shoes.

The lovebirds were almost upstaged by Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas. Sophie showed off her mile-long legs in a sexy black minidress with a sequined geometric pattern. Nick looked slick in a navy suit with a black turtleneck.

And Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle, didn’t disappoint either. The two packed on the PDA, sharing a kiss as the cameras snapped away. Danielle looked stunning in a strapless, silver gown with a long train. She wore her hair down and showed off a glowing tan.

Welcome back to the Grammys, #JSisters.

