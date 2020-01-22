The Jonas Brothers Go On A Hilarious Day Drinking Adventure

The Jonas Brothers are a “Sucker” for day drinking with Seth Meyers!

In a new segment for “Late Night,” the comedian took Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas to Brooklyn’s The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club for several rounds of drinks.

And let’s just say… the singers proved that they truly “Live to Party!”

The day drinking adventure was complete with silly games, including a test to see how well the superstar band can identify other famous brothers. Surprisingly the brothers remembered who the Wright and Menendez siblings are, but they failed immediately not knowing the Marx Brothers. The group also played a silly game dubbed “Hair Goalz.”

The host enlisted some help from his brother, Josh Meyers, and Jack McBrayer for the boozy segment.

By the final game, which involved writing a song in five minutes, the celebs were totally hammered.

The JoBro’s hangovers might last until the year 3000!